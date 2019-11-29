SAN ANTONIO — The Ford Holiday River Parade is expected to light up the River Walk Friday despite rainy, drizzly weather earlier in the day.

Organizers of the parade say the National Weather Service and AccuWeather both forecast favorable weather conditions for the parade.

The parade runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. along a 2 1/2 mile route of the San Antonio River. The full parade lasts one hour from when you see the first float, depending on where you are sitting.

The Grand Marshal this year Billy Gibbons, best known for playing with ZZ Top.

