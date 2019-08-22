SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio River Walk is hosting a Wishing Lantern event where you can cast a lantern for someone you love, something you hope for or wishes for your future.

The free-admission event will take place Saturday between 5 and 10:30 p.m. Selling stations will begin selling at 5 p.m. for $5 each. There will be 20,000 lanterns available, plus 2,000 illuminated butterfly sticks, the website says.

Entertainment will be provided from 6 to 8 p.m. on stage at the Shops at Rivercenter and from boats in the convention center lagoon.

The lantern launch will begin at 8 p.m. and you can visit The River Walk's website for more information.

