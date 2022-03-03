GOP: Efforts to recruit more Hispanic voters in SA are working

The Republican National Committee (RNC) made a seven-figure investment in Texas. That money paid for a new RNC Hispanic Community Center in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Republicans are pushing to attract more Hispanic voters in San Antonio.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) made a seven-figure investment in Texas. That money paid for a new RNC Hispanic Community Center on the San Antonio's southeast side.

These efforts, officials say, appear to be working.

"Most of the time when a GOP office comes in, it's on the north side of San Antonio and the votes we need to be fighting for are on the south side of San Antonio," said Alex Kuehler, Southwest Communications Director for the RNC.

Off Pecan Valley and Goliad on the southeast side sits Bexar County's first RNC Hispanic Community Center.

"Over 60% of people in this zip code are Hispanics. So we felt like this was the right area to be," said Kuehler, who says local Hispanic community leaders also provided input for the location.

This RNC Hispanic Community Center isn't your typical Republican field office. On top of political activities, the center also hosts movie nights and potluck dinners.

"Our main focus is to serve the Latino community, to empower them...Show them what we stand for and what the other party stands for and it's up to you to choose," said Natalia Godoy, who is part of the Hispanic Engagement sector for the RNC.

The goal of the RNC is to take back the U.S. House and Senate by winning over Hispanics.

Following the center's opening in October, the RNC says these efforts in Texas are working. The most recent example, they say, is voter turnout in Tuesday's primary.

"We saw the turnout was through the roof for Republicans," said Kuehler. "83% more Republicans voted than Democrats."

In November 2021, Republican John Lujan flipped Texas House District 118.

"A lot of that was due to the Hispanic vote," said Kuehler. "That was a big first victory and things have only been going up since then."

According to the Republican Party of Bexar County, as of now -- with mail ballots still being accepted -- 2,379 people voted in the Democratic primary and 1,344 in the Republican primary from area code 78223.

We asked people in the neighborhood how they feel about the national attention being placed on their zip code.

"They're trying to make the right choice for the community. I respect that," said Rene Pretado. "Hopefully it will change the future...in a good way"

Jackie Johnson was thrilled to learn about the center's activities for local families.

"I think a new community center is great for this community. I think this area needs it," said Johnson.

Other neighbors told us they admire the efforts, but will continue to vote blue.

"I am set as a Democrat. I'm a liberal," said the neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous. "I feel good that we're being noticed."

There are four RNC Community Centers in Texas, all funded by the RNC. 35 total are planned before November 2022.

The Dallas locations include an Asian-Pacific American and Indian-American outreach center.

For the San Antonio location, Godoy says they plan to keep the momentum going. She says door knocking will continue on the southeast side, and they'll host more events at the center that include job training and Second Amendment workshops.