Experience history told by ballet and outdoor adventure captured on film this weekend in San Antonio

Welcome to March! Here are some opportunities to enjoy what the city's culture and artists have to offer this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — Spent First Friday with a night at Blue Star

The first week of a new month has come to an end, and if you live in the Southtown area, you know exactly what that means. First Friday at the Blue Star Arts Complex brings the opening of new exhibits, many of them tailored to Women’s History Month and Contemporary Art Month.

Over at Slab Cinema’s Arthouse space, artist Phillip Luna’s jazz-inspired paintings will be on display for “Color Studies in Sunday Morning Jazz.” At The Upstairs Studios, you’ll find women-centered artworks on display. And at the Flax Studio, Elena Caballero will be premiering her first solo exhibition.

That’s just the start; find a full rundown of First Friday events and exhibits on Blue Star’s website.

When: Friday, starting in the early evening.

Cost: Most Blue Star galleries are free to visit.

Where: Blue Star Arts Complex (125 Blue Star).

What else you should know: Masks are highly encouraged of all visitors, and masking requirements may vary by studio.

Dive into adventurous filmmaking at the park

Who says you need to leave San Antonio to visit the outdoors’ grandest wonders?

Mountainfilm, a festival devoted to movies celebrating “adventure, activism, social justice, culture, environment and the indomitable spirit,” makes a stop at Confluence Park Friday in partnership with the San Antonio River Foundation.

A handful of documentary films selected from the larger Mountainfilm Festival catalogue will be shown.

When: Friday, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $50 per ticket. Buy here.

Where: Confluence Park (310 West Mitchell St.).

Get in the Fiesta spirit with a mariachi-inspired musical

It isn’t every weekend that you get a chance to enjoy live theater and mariachi music for the price of one ticket. But that’s what you’ll get at Teatro Audaz this month when “Mariachi Girl” opens.

The bilingual, family-friendly production centers on young Carmencita, an aspiring mariachi musician who meets resistance from some outdated views by her father. This is Teatro Audaz’s first-ever musical, and each performance will feature music by Mariachi Azteca de América.

When: Opens Friday, with performances scheduled through March 13.

Cost: $25 per ticket, with certain discounts available. Buy here.

Where: The Public Theater of San Antonio (800 West Ashby Place).

What else you should know: Masks are required when not eating or drinking.

Art meets the Texas outdoors

Saturday marks the opening of a new water-themed Bihl Haus exhibit, “Texas TRIPtych,” spotlighting the imagination of San Antonio-based artist Elizabeth Rodriguez. A public opening reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the exhibit, inspired by “the unexpected results of the artist’s desire to escape the Texas heat by spending a day at the river,” will run through April 2.

In conjunction with the exhibit, poetry readings on March 27 by Stone in the Stream, a collective of environmentally focused writers and activists.

When: Opening reception for “Texas TRIPtych” scheduled for Saturday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Where: Bihl Haus Arts (2803 Fredericksburg Rd.).

Experience Mexican history told through dance

The stories of women during revolution-era Mexico are brought to kinetic life through a dance style “that fuses traditional ballet folklorico with contemporary ballet” in “Valentina,” from Ballet Nepantla.

The show, to be held at the Carver Community Cultural Center, is made even more vivid with modern choreography and colorful costumes.

When: Saturday, at 8 p.m.

Cost: $75 per ticket. Buy here.

Where: The Carver Community Cultural Center’s Jo Long Theatre (226 North Hackberry).