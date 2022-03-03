Vampire Weekend, Cage the Elephant, Chance the Rapper to headline Float Fest 2022

GONZALES, Texas — The annual floating, camping and music festival Float Fest is back in 2022 after a brief hiatus.
On Thursday, Float Fest announced its full lineup for the festival, taking place in Gonzales, Texas, this summer:
- Marshmello
- Vampire Weekend
- Cage the Elephant
- Deadmau5
- Chance the Rapper
- Lord Huron
- Chvrches
- Kaytranada
- Quinn XCII
- 100 Gecs
- Pusha T.
- Tove Lo
- Hippie Sabotage
- Two Feet
- Sueco
- Aly & AJ
- Nane
- Daisy the Great
- CVBZ
- Sam Austins
- Sir Woman
- Me ND Adam
- Madeline the Person
- Doublecamp
- Little Image
- Games We Play
- Blossom Aloe
Weezer, Cage The Elephant, MGMT and more headline Float Fest 2017
With 27 artists on two stages, organizers said there will be no overlapping performance times. It will all take place on a 765-acre ranch about an hour from both Austin and San Antonio.
“Our Float fam’ can expect an unparalleled summer experience that celebrates our roots as the first and only Texas music festival centered around floating the river and camping – true Texas traditions,” said Marcus Federman, Float Fest founder. “Our lineup, experiential offering and new, pristine ranch location make this a can’t-miss event.”
Organizers said there will be daily shuttles offered from Austin, San Antonio and Houston, as well as San Marcos, to and from the ranch. These rides are available for purchase on the Float Fest website.
In addition to multiple options for camping, the festival also offers a two-mile tubing experience.
The festival takes place July 23 and 24.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: