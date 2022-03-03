Vampire Weekend, Cage the Elephant, Chance the Rapper to headline Float Fest 2022

The annual music festival has now moved locations to Gonzales, Texas.

GONZALES, Texas — The annual floating, camping and music festival Float Fest is back in 2022 after a brief hiatus.

On Thursday, Float Fest announced its full lineup for the festival, taking place in Gonzales, Texas, this summer:

Marshmello

Vampire Weekend

Cage the Elephant

Deadmau5

Chance the Rapper

Lord Huron

Chvrches

Kaytranada

Quinn XCII

100 Gecs

Pusha T.

Tove Lo

Hippie Sabotage

Two Feet

Sueco

Aly & AJ

Nane

Daisy the Great

CVBZ

Sam Austins

Sir Woman

Me ND Adam

Madeline the Person

Doublecamp

Little Image

Games We Play

Blossom Aloe

Weezer, Cage The Elephant, MGMT and more headline Float Fest 2017 1/49

2/49

3/49

4/49

5/49

6/49

7/49

8/49

9/49

10/49

11/49

12/49

13/49

14/49

15/49

16/49

17/49

18/49

19/49

20/49

21/49

22/49

23/49

24/49

25/49

26/49

27/49

28/49

29/49

30/49

31/49

32/49

33/49

34/49

35/49

36/49

37/49

38/49

39/49

40/49

41/49

42/49

43/49

44/49

45/49

46/49

47/49

48/49

49/49 1 / 49

With 27 artists on two stages, organizers said there will be no overlapping performance times. It will all take place on a 765-acre ranch about an hour from both Austin and San Antonio.

“Our Float fam’ can expect an unparalleled summer experience that celebrates our roots as the first and only Texas music festival centered around floating the river and camping – true Texas traditions,” said Marcus Federman, Float Fest founder. “Our lineup, experiential offering and new, pristine ranch location make this a can’t-miss event.”

Organizers said there will be daily shuttles offered from Austin, San Antonio and Houston, as well as San Marcos, to and from the ranch. These rides are available for purchase on the Float Fest website.

In addition to multiple options for camping, the festival also offers a two-mile tubing experience.

The festival takes place July 23 and 24.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube