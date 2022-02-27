Eight people injured after bus and car crash in East Austin

Two children were among those injured in the crash on Sunday afternoon. They have critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Eight people are injured, including two children, after a CapMetro bus and a car crashed in East Austin on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. at the North Interstate 35 northbound service road and East 11th Street, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said two people were unconscious following the crash, and CPR was performed on one child. Two people who were pinned in the vehicle after the crash were extricated.

Two children were taken to Dell Children's Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. Three adults were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center – one with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, and two with potentially serious injuries. Two adults were taken to St. David's Medical Center with minor injuries. One person refused transport, according to ATCEMS.

Medics and Austin Fire Department crews are on the scene.

CapMetro provided KVUE with the following statement Sunday:

"Earlier this afternoon a CapMetro bus was involved in a serious crash at I-35 and 11th Street. From video recorded from the bus, it appears that a vehicle ran a red light and our bus made contact with it. While we cannot comment on the status of those in the other vehicle, our bus operator and passengers did not sustain serious injuries. CapMetro’s incident response team is on the scene working with our colleagues at APD and Austin/Travis County EMS who treated those with injuries. Our hearts are with all those who are impacted."

No other information is available at this time.

