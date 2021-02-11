Lujan moves into lead over Lujan in back-and-forth runoff for Texas House District 118

The two candidates are vying to fill former State Rep. Leo Pacheco's seat for the rest of his term, amounting to about a year.

SAN ANTONIO — Republican John Lujan has staked the lead over Democrat Frank Ramirez for House District 118 as ballots continue to be counted Tuesday evening.

Ramirez held the lead after the counting of early votes and into the counting of Tuesday's votes, but Lujan moved in front after the latest round of ballots were reported just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Neither of the candidates managed to collect at least 50% of the vote in a September special election that saw them competing with three other candidates.

District 118 covers portions of south and east Bexar County, including the southernmost San Antonio neighborhoods, Somerset, Elmendorf and St. Hedwig. Democrat Leo Pacheco had represented the district since 2019, but resigned his seat in August to take a position with San Antonio College.

Pacheco got 56.7% of the vote in the November 2020 general election to defeat Republican Adam Salyer (39.9%) and Libertarian Eric Velasquez (3.3%.)

Lujan briefly held the seat in 2016 following a special election. Ramirez was the former zoning and planning director for San Antonio City Council District 7.