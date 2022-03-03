Two Live Oak Police officers resign after allegations of drug-related misconduct

Authorities say the officers were found to have been sexually involved with a wanted woman while also providing her with potentially illegal drugs.

SAN ANTONIO — Two officers from the Live Oak Police Department have resigned following allegations of misconduct, according to LOPD.

On Jan. 31, the department's release states, police received information concerning a pair of officers who had been involved in misconduct involving a sexual relationship with a woman, supplying her with narcotics and inside information, such as how to avoid areas of surveillance while purchasing drugs.

LOPD says Cpl. David Wall was sexually involved with the woman while also providing her with" prescription medication and possible illegal narcotics during their relationship." She said Wall was the one who told her where not to buy drugs from.

Authorities investigated and found the claims to be true, after which Wall was placed on administrative leave and relieved of all duties before he resigned.

Sergeant Jonathan Gann also had a sexual relationship with the woman, the department said, and told her there was a warrant out for her arrest. When other officers attempted to arrest her, Gann called them away and "ordered them to not contact her."

Investigators were able to verify what she told them, and Gann was placed on administrative leave and relieved of all duties and access to the department. He also resigned later, after a disciplinary review board recommended he be either demoted or fired.

Officials say the investigation is still active, and they're still looking for criminal activity related to the policy violations.