'We are still under Voter ID' | Bexar County Elections Administrator gives update on Election Day

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and Callanen said everything went mostly smoothly except for some minor delays as poll workers set up their computers and equipment.

SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday, March 1, is the 2022 Texas Primary where Republicans and Democrats will choose which candidates will be on the ballot in the midterm election in November.

Tuesday morning, Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen gave a press conference on how election day is going so far.

She said the COVID protocols voters are used to in recent elections are still in place, including gloves, individual pencils to mark your votes, hand sanitizer and social distancing in lines.

She also addressed possible issues the voters may have had with mail-in voting. Callanen said voters who were approved for a mail-in ballot but did not use it can still go vote in the polls. Once they check in to vote, the elections official can cancel their mail-in ballot, allowing them to vote in person.

Callanen said she anticipate there may be issues, but overall, this is a good chance to work out issues for the elections taking place the rest of the year.

"We'll have six weeks or so between these elections," Callanen said in the press conference to local media. "May 7 is the city and school elections. We are going to work diligently in March and April."

She also addressed a question about concerns voters may have about election security given the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine.

"I wish we could tell the voters the check and balances that we have in place," Callanen said. "I am comfortable and confident that we have done evetyhhing we possibly can-nothing is perfect-but we have upped our security."

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night and as long as voters are in line by 7 p.m., they will be guaranteed the chance to vote.

Callanen also reminded voters that the Voter ID requirements are still in place. There are seven forms of identification. Below is the list of those:

1. Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS);

2. Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS;

3. Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS;

4. Texas Handgun License issued by DPS;

5. United States Military Identification Card containing the

person’s photograph;

6. United States Citizenship Certificate containing the

person’s photograph;

7. United States Passport (book or card).

If a voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo identification in List A, and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and present a copy or original of one of the following supporting forms of identification:

• A government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

• Current utility bill; bank statement; government check; paycheck