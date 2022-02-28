Yes, a vote for an unopposed candidate will be counted | Verify

But, you need to mark the ballot to make it into the official records.

SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday is the Texas Primary. Among the many races, voters will decide a contentious Republican primary where embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton fights for his political life.

But, many candidates are running unopposed, which leads us to this Verify.

Today's Verify comes from one of our viewers, Yvonne Carter.

THE QUESTION

Will your vote for an unopposed candidate be counted?

THE SOURCES

Bexar County Elections Administrator, Jacque Callenan

THE ANSWER

Carter says she did not see Joaquin Castro's name on her Texas primary ballot. Castro, the incumbent in US House District 20, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. Callenan told us, "We've had redistricting. And parts of his district have changed. So people who thought that that would be the candidate on their ballot, they would have had a different name there."

If you're unsure about what congressional district you are in, you can call Bexar County Elections Headquarters at 210-335-VOTE.

If a candidate is running unopposed, you will see them on your ballot. It's up to you on whether you cast a vote or not. Callenan added, "Voting for an uncontested candidate shows support. And if you leave it blank, you know, it's like, 'Well, I'll wait and see what November brings.'"

So yes, your vote for an unopposed candidate will be counted. But if you don't mark the ballot for that candidate, no official vote for that race will be recorded. And remember, when voting in the primary, you can only vote for one party.