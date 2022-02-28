Election 2022: Who will take the reins in the Bexar County judge race?

In-person primary elections are March 1 in Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — The spotlight on the Bexar County judge race is stronger than it's been in 20 years, and someone new is expected to lead the Commissioners Court for the first time since 2000 after Nelson Wolff retires from the position this year.

Candidates in the primary must secure at least 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff, which is scheduled for May 24.

At least one nomination is expected to be secured come Tuesday night, as only two Republicans – small-business owner Nathan Buchanan and former Bexar County Commissioner Trish DeBerry – are squaring off for the position and aiming to turn it red.

This is Buchanan's first bid at an elected position, saying he was motivated by the effects of the pandemic. DeBerry held her seat on the Commissioners Court for less than a year, having forfeited it in December when she filed to run for county judge.

It's more crowded on the Democratic ballot, where left-leaning voters have four names to choose from.

Perhaps the most well-known name is Peter Sakai, who has worked in the local judicial system for 26 years while establishing new programs and courts focused on families. This is Sakai's first time running for Bexar County judge.

Ivalis Meza Gonzalez is relying on experience gained as chief of staff to Mayor Ron Nirenberg during a historic pandemic to help her through to the nomination.

Ina Minjarez has spent the last several years as a representative in the Texas House, serving Bexar County residents from up I-35 in Austin. She was a practicing attorney before holding elected office, and focused on prosecuting domestic violence and sex crimes.

The final candidate is Gerardo Ponce, who has run unsuccessfully in the past for San Antonio mayor but hopes to succeed Wolff with an election victory in 2022.