County judge duties, explained

SAN ANTONIO — As early voting gets underway across Texas, Bexar County voters are starting to decide between candidates in the Republican and Democratic primaries.

One of those closely watched races is for Bexar County judge. KENS 5 has talked to all six candidates about their background and stance on the issues as they vie to succeed Judge Nelson Wolff, who announced his retirement from the seat after more than 20 years.

With a big decision in the hands of voters, KENS 5 wants to help you better understand the role of a county judge, a position which has less to do with courtroom process than the title suggests and a bit more with general leadership.

According to the Texas Association of Counties (TAC), the position encompasses a variety of judicial and administrative responsibilities. A county judge is the presiding officer, or head, of the commissioners court. Often, he or she is viewed as the chief executive officer of the county.

If Texas counties have less than 225,000 residents, the county judge will take on the duty of the budget officer. TAC says a majority of judges have a wide range of judicial duties, which includes overseeing misdemeanor criminal and civil cases.

They may also preside over probate issues and appeals from the Justice of the Peace Court.

The 2018 Guide to Texas Laws for County Officials also states that, in most rural counties, the judge is the principal source of information and assistance. If you want specific details on the financial responsibilities that deal with bonds, sureties, court operations and mental health, click here to read more.