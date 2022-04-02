Election 2022 | Meet the candidates running for Bexar County judge

For the first time in two decades, Bexar County voters will elect someone new to the judge seat.

For the first time in two decades, Bexar County voters in 2022 will be selecting a new face to lead the community as county judge.

Last fall, Nelson Wolff announced in his annual State of the County address that he wouldn't seek re-election. This month marks the start to finding his successor; early voting for the primary election kicks off Feb. 14.

Leading up to that point, KENS 5 is going straight to the candidates to learn more about their priorities, their backgrounds and their goals as Bexar County judge, if they're selected by voters to lead them.