Election 2022 | Meet the candidates running for Bexar County judge
For the first time in two decades, Bexar County voters in 2022 will be selecting a new face to lead the community as county judge.
Last fall, Nelson Wolff announced in his annual State of the County address that he wouldn't seek re-election. This month marks the start to finding his successor; early voting for the primary election kicks off Feb. 14.
Leading up to that point, KENS 5 is going straight to the candidates to learn more about their priorities, their backgrounds and their goals as Bexar County judge, if they're selected by voters to lead them.
Read on to learn more about the six candidates, and to hear directly from them about what their priorities are.
ELECTION RESOURCES: Voter Guide 2022 | Everything you need to know about the election in San Antonio and Texas
Nathan Buchanan: Republican
Nathan Buchanan previously ran for Bexar County constable in 2020, securing about 35% of the vote and losing to incumbent Mark Vojvodich.
Now, it's pandemic mandates which he called restrictive and an ongoing vaccine push he says is too rigid that motivated him to throw his hat in the ring for county judge.
MEET THE CANDIDATE: Election 2022 | Pandemic effects motivated Nathan Buchanan to join Bexar County judge race
Trish DeBerry: Republican
Trish DeBerry is a public relations executive and has been the Precinct 3 county commissioner since January of 2021.
One of two Republicans in the race, she says Bexar County is ready for a different kind of leadership.
MEET THE CANDIDATE: Election 2022 | After surrendering commissioners court seat, Trish DeBerry sets sights on bigger goals
Ivalis Meza Gonzalez: Democrat
Ivalis Meza Gonzalez has her law degree from St. Mary's, and served as the chief of staff for Mayor Ron Nirenberg while helping to tailor the city's response to COVID-19.
Now Meza Gonzalez is touting that experience to voters, saying it will strengthen Bexar County as it has San Antonio.
MEET THE CANDIDATE: Election 2022 | Ivalis Meza Gonzalez hopes to channel experience as mayoral chief of staff in Bexar County's top position
Ina Minjarez: Democrat
Minjarez has represented San Antonio's District 124 in the Texas House of Representatives since 2015, and worked in the Bexar County District Attorney's Office from 2000 to 2006.
The capitol, she said, taught her the key skill of learning how to be collaborative with those across the aisle. Now she's hoping to implement that skill as Bexar County judge.
MEET THE CANDIDATE: Election 2022 | Ina Minjarez says her time as Texas House rep has prepared her for the role of Bexar Co. judge
Gerardo Ponce: Democrat
Gerardo Ponce, a graduate of Wayland Baptist University, has ran unsuccessful bids for San Antonio mayor and Bexar County judge in the past decade.
But that isn't stopping him from pursuing the chance to serve his community from elected office, decades after he picketed alongside his father and Cesar Chaves.
MEET THE CANDIDATE: Election 2022 | Bexar County judge candidate Gerardo Ponce traces service roots to childhood activism
Peter Sakai: Democrat
After serving for more than a quarter of a century as a San Antonio-area judge in the traditional courtroom sense, Peter Sakai is now seeking to become a judge of a different sort—as the head of the Bexar County Commissioners Court.
Sakai told KENS 5 that, if chosen to lead the county, he'll continue to bring innovative solutions to improve the court system. Specifically, he's targeting the ripple effects the courts have across jails.
MEET THE CANDIDATE: Election 2022 | Longtime children's advocate Peter Sakai on why he's running for Bexar County judge
---
