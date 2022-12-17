Thousands of wreaths laid to honor fallen heroes

An emotional crowd gathered to pay their respects to fallen veterans at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery.

SAN ANTONIO — 'We will always remember,' a solemn promise made every year by volunteers who lay wreaths at the headstones of fallen heroes. Wreaths Across America organizers said it is their mission to honor every veteran who gave their life in service.

"God needed the angel that we had," Jud Carlisle the Fort Sam Houston Wreaths Across America Coordinator explained.

Her husband Jim is just one of the thousands laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery. His service echoes the sacrifices made every day by more than 16 million veterans.

"It's not just about Jim. It's about every single person that's laid to rest," Carlisle said.

Fort Sam Houston Cemetery is one of more than 3,400 cemeteries across the United States that participate in Wreaths Across America to remember, honor, and teach about our fallen veterans. Volunteers said it is an opportunity to show the next generation why we promise to never forget.

"They need to know, remember, and take the time to teach the children and the community about a sense of freedom because it's not free," Carlisle added.

Veteran William J. Miller said the injuries that led to him losing his ability to walk was 'minor' compared to the many he served with who never made it home.

"As you can see, I'm blessed and I'm glad to be home. And I'm proud to be an American. Not everyone was as blessed as me," Miller explained.

Miller said those who do come home carry the weight of what they experienced.

"We have no idea what our men and women see. Some of them can take it. Some of them have issues and not be able to make it through like others," Carlisle said.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for post 9/11 veterans.

"We so need not to have 22 losses a day of veterans that just can't deal with life after they come back because it's so difficult. We need to stop that. We've got to be there for them," Carlisle said, asking for community support.

Organizers for Wreaths Across America Fort Sam Houston Cemetery said they to get even more volunteers and donations to help their year-round efforts to remember, honor, and teach about the military members who paid the ultimate price.