KENS CARES: Honor America's veterans with a remembrance wreath

Wreaths Across America and KENS 5 want to raise enough money to place a wreath at every grave in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

SAN ANTONIO — On Saturday, December 18, 2021, Wreaths Across America – San Antonio will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery to remember and honor our veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes.

There are 167,000+ headstones at this national cemetery, and the goal is to raise enough money to lay a wreath on every grave and say the name of each veteran aloud.

A remembrance wreath is a symbol of our soldiers’ sacrifice, bravery and loyalty to our country. The cost to sponsor a remembrance wreath is $15.

Join Wreaths Across America and KENS 5 by sponsoring a wreath. Visit the KENS 5 (TX0773) Wreaths Across America page by November 30: https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/160770

LAYING OF THE WREATHS

DATE:

Saturday, December 18, at 11 a.m.

LOCATION:

Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery

1520 Harry Wurzbach Road

San Antonio, TX 78209

CONTACT:

For more information, contact Judy Carlile at carlilej@sbcglobal.net or visit the Wreaths Across America - San Antonio Facebook page. Wreaths Across America is also looking for volunteers to help lay wreaths.

ABOUT WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA

Wreaths Across America is a program of honor, respect and dignity. The mission is to REMEMBER the fallen, HONOR those who serve, and TEACH our children the price of freedom. Wreaths Across America is a national non-profit organization.