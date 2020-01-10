JBSA cancels annual Thanksgiving events due to coronavirus

San Antonio families have welcomed Airmen and trainees to Thanksgiving dinners for over 40 years through Operation Home Cooking and Operation Family Feast.

SAN ANTONIO — Joint Base San Antonio Lackland has decided to cancel an annual Thanksgiving tradition due to coronavirus.

Operation Home Cooking started in 1975, and San Antonio families have been welcoming Airmen and trainees into their homes for the holiday ever since. Officials say that everyone on base is following strict measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus, and deviating from that "could have a detrimental effect on the health and safety of our trainees and staff."

“This is an event that thousands of trainees and Airmen have enjoyed over the years,” said Col. Rockie K. Wilson, 37th Training Wing commander. "San Antonio-area families have been gracious, welcoming and supportive, and we know it’s a tradition for many of them and we share their disappointment. Providing our Airmen with a warm and welcoming family to spend the holiday with while they are away from home is one of the best parts of being in Military City USA."

The base said in a release that those impacted will celebrate Thanksgiving safely in their units. Operation Family Feast, which has also been canceled, is for tech school students.