Zoo offering $8 admission for locals on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday the San Antonio Zoo is offering locals discount admissions for $8 per person, the zoo said.
The zoo said the discount is a way to show gratitude towards to the residents of San Antonio. The zoo said this also gives them the opportunity to educate visitors on the many uses of the zoo.
Families also have the opportunity to visit Zoo Boo which is the zoo's non-scary Halloween event.
The zoo said discounted admissions can be purchased at the zoo's front gate with the proof of San Antonio residency.