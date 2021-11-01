Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) events to put on your calendar for San Antonio 💀🎊

From parades to foodie events, check out what's going on in the Alamo City to celebrate life and loved ones.

SAN ANTONIO — There's no shortage of Dia de los Muertos – or Day of the Dead – events in San Antonio. Here's a roundup of what's going on.

The San Antonio River Walk is the scene for The Day of the Dead River Parade. From elaborately decorated floats with altars, catrinas and people in full costume, the whole idea is to celebrate life and loved ones.

It's important to note that children 2 years of age or older need a ticket. Strollers and carriers are not allowed on the River Walk for this event.

To buy a dinner/ticket package for this event, here are some River Walk restaurants and hotels offering specials:

Hard Rock Cafe: (210) 224-7625

Biga on the Banks: (210) 225-0722

Hilton Palacio del Rio: (210) 222-1400

Grand Hyatt River Walk: (210) 224-1234

To buy tickets, click here.

There's also, the annual Día de los Muertos Festival, also known simply as Muertos Fest, also held in downtown San Antonio. The two-day event takes place at Hemisfair Park on October 23 and 24.

National Geographic named this event as one of the "best fall festivals in the United States in 2019."

If you're a fan of Disney's "Coco" movie, check out San Antonio Botanical Gardens which has a Foodie Cinema event from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 1. There's also one event left of the Frida Kahlo Oasis at the same time.