Bring it on! SAPD is challenging you to the SWAT Challenge

Team up and take on San Antonio's finest!

SAN ANTONIO — If you have the stamina, the will and the physical tools to take on San Antonio Police Department personnel in an obstacle course, then listen up.

SAPD is asking residents to team up in groups of four for the "SAPD SWAT Challenge."

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. at 12200 SE Loop 410. In addition to promoting a healthy life, the event is also aimed at recruiting efforts for those who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

Taking part in the challenge is San Antonio's F45 Fitness Center, which will field three teams. Head trainer Chasity Morales said they are ready to take down the competition as well as promote a healthy lifestyle among residents.

"Many SAPD officers currently attend our gyms around the city. When we were given the opportunity to compete in this year's challenge, we as a team were so excited," Morales said. "We are honored to be a part of this event and we are hoping to make this an annual competition as our studios expand."

Don't worry if you can't assemble a full team. You'll be placed on a team so you can enjoy the fun while getting into tiptop shape.

You can register at sapdcareers.com under Events.