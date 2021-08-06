San Antonio Botanical Garden hosts huge plant sale with discounts 🌺

The more plants you buy, the bigger the discount. Native plants, succulents, grasses and pollinator-friendly plants will be up for grabs.

SAN ANTONIO — There's a lot going on at the San Antonio Botanical Garden this fall. Now's the time to make plans to attend the organization's annual Greenhouse Yard BOOtanica Plant Sale on October 23 and 24 where you can get discounts.

It will be the final sale of 2021. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and it should be noted that reservations required to attend.

Love what you do at the San Antonio Botanical Garden! Now hiring for multiple roles in guest experience, marketing, facilities, development, events, and more. Visit sabot.org/employment to join the team. Posted by San Antonio Botanical Garden on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Ticket reservations are required to shop during 30-minute time slots. The sale will be located at the Greenhouse Yard. Registration opened already on October 8.

Fee: $10 ($9 member), includes timed entry into plant sale and choice of a 1-gallon plant.

Discounts:

1-4 plants: no discount

5-9 plants: 5% discount

10-19 plants: 10% discount

20 or more: 15% discount

Also, they are hiring for multiple roles in guest experience, marketing, facilities, development, events and more. You can visit this link to join the team.

And tonight is Family Flashlight Night. The event kicks off for members at 5:30 p.m. and general admission begins at 6 p.m. The event wraps up at 8:30 p.m.

A description on the website says you should also bring your appetite as some food will be available:

"Bring your flashlight and experience the nocturnal side of the garden with the family. Explore the Botanical Garden by moonlight, find your way through the light maze, fun tours, hands-on activities, and get a taste of delicious recipes. Drinks, food and DIY s’more kits available for purchase."