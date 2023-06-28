Young driver in critical condition after rollover crash, police say

The young man had to be extricated from his vehicle by SAFD.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A young driver had to be extricated from his vehicle and was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he rolled over his vehicle, police say.

Officers and firefighters responded around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday to the 9100 block of N Loop 1604 W for reports of a rollover crash.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a young man trapped inside his vehicle after a single-vehicle crash.

Police say the young man was driving on the access road near the Bandera exit from 1604 heading west when he rolled his vehicle over multiple times.

The driver had to be extricated by SAFD and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

There was no indication of intoxication by drugs or alcohol and no other vehicles or people were involved, according to police.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.