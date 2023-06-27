Crews respond to structure fire on northwest side Tuesday afternoon

Chopper 5 was over the scene on the 5600 block of Evers Road near Loop 410. It appears to be at an apartment building, though that is not yet confirmed.

SAN ANTONIO — Multiple fire crews responded to a blaze on San Antonio's northwest side on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 5 was over the scene on the 5600 block of Evers Road near Loop 410 around 6:10 p.m., when flames were coming out of the roof of a multi-story building. It appeared to be an apartment building, and we are working to confirm that information. At least one ladder truck was used to spray water on the roof from above, and it seemed that they had made progress by about 6:30.

It was about 103 degrees outside as firefighters worked to knock down the fire.

No word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we get more information.

