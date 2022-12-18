Argument between man and woman leads to stabbing, police say

The suspect was booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found stabbed multiple times after getting into an argument with a man, according to police.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening on the 2000 block of Anchor on the city's north side.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a 53-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Based on the information police gathered at the scene, it was determined that the man and woman got into an argument and the man stabbed the woman multiple times.

Police booked the 46-year-old suspect for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

