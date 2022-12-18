Man shot after confronting three men breaking into his vehicle, police say

It happened around 1:44 a.m. on the southeast side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in his torso early Sunday after he confronted three men breaking into his vehicle on the southeast side of San Antonio.

It happened around 1:44 a.m. in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue.

Police were dispatched to the location for a shooting in progress. When officers arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim with a single gunshot to his body.

The victim told police he was shot by three unknown men who were trying to break into his vehicle, who drove off in it after they shot him.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victim's vehicle was found later abandoned.

This investigation is currently active, and this information is preliminary.

