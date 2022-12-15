Road-rage incident leads to fatal shooting in south San Antonio, police say

Authorities said the victim approached the suspect's vehicle, and one of the people inside the suspect's car shot the man.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A road rage incident led to a fatal shooting on the city's south side.

San Antonio police were called to the 500 block of Lebanon Street around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday for the shooting.

Authorities said the victim approached the suspect's vehicle, and one of the people inside the suspect's car shot the man.

The victim's identity has not been reported, but we know that he is in his 50s.

Police are now searching for the shooter. No other details were provided.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.