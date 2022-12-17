Hit-and-run kills two people in east San Antonio

Police said there were no witnesses, so no description of the vehicle has been provided, as of now.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were hit and killed by a vehicle while they were crossing an east-side street in a designated crosswalk.

The crash happened just before midnight on Friday in the 2700 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Comanche Park.

San Antonio police said a vehicle was going eastbound on Rigsby when it crashed into the two victims. A female ranging from the age of 17 to 20 died at the scene, and a 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital, but died a few minutes after getting there.

The driver took off and authorities are now searching for them. Police said there were no witnesses, so no description of the vehicle has been provided, as of now.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.