Woman shot while riding in vehicle on I-10 near downtown San Antonio

Another vehicle drove alongside, and someone began shooting toward the woman and other passengers.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot while riding in a vehicle northwest of downtown San Antonio.

The incident happened on Interstate 10 westbound at Colorado Street near the I-35 merger on Friday night.

San Antonio Police report that at about 7:40 p.m., they were called to the scene where a 27-year-old woman had been shot.

Other passengers in the vehicle said another vehicle had driven alongside them and a suspect shot toward them.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Nobody else in her vehicle was injured.

There was no description given for the vehicle used by the shooter.