Police searching for suspect who ran over woman in parking lot on northwest side

Police arrived at the scene to find the 20-year-old woman with non life-threatening injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot on the northwest side of town early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:28 a.m. on the 8700 block of Wurzbach Rd.

Officers say she was sitting on the ground in the parking lot when a vehicle that was backing out of a parking space ran her over.

She was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

The suspect who hit her drove off without stopping to help her.

When found, the suspect will be charged with failure to stop and render aid.

