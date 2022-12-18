Two children injured in accident after driver veers into their father's lane

The father lost control of his vehicle, and veered across the right shoulder, striking the right concrete barrier wall.

SAN ANTONIO — Two children were injured following a crash on I-10 southbound after a driver veered into the lane of their father's car, police say.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of I-10 South, on the lower level, headed towards downtown.

Police say that a couple was traveling with their two kids in a Ford Explorer in the right lane on the lower level when a vehicle in the left lane veered into them and struck the Explorer on the front left side, causing the father to lose control of his vehicle.

He went across the right shoulder, and crashed into the right concrete barrier wall.

The two children, a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, suffered minor head injuries and were taken to an area children’s hospital for their injuries. The parents weren't hurt.

Police are still searching for the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash, who sped off and did not stop to help.

SAPD says that driver may have been driving a light-grey-colored sedan.

When that driver is found, police say they will be charged with failure to stop and render aid.

