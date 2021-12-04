Woman in critical condition after shooting on west side

When officers arrived, they found the woman in her 50s crawling out of the home with at least three gunshot wounds in the abdomen.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on the city's west side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Eldridge Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 50s crawling out of the home with at least three gunshot wounds in the abdomen.

Authorities took her to University Hospital. Police arrested a man in his 40s who they believe is responsible for the shooting. The charges he could face were not reported.

Police said also inside the home was another woman. Authorities believe the shooting began after an argument over a relationship.