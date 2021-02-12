'I am glad that nobody got hurt': BCSO searching for man accused of shooting at car several times

The sheriff believes Albino may have been involved in another road-rage incident that happened, last week, in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Gun fire, road rage, and now a manhunt.

Bexar County Sheriff Investigators are trying to track down Edwin Albino. He is accused of shooting at a car striking it several times Tuesday.

No one was hurt in the chaos that was captured on video by another driver but the car was hit five times.

Investigators say the 25-year-old got into a dispute with another driver and started firing off his gun.

"I am glad that nobody got hurt. But the fact he had to result to something like that is crazy," Lucero Chacon said.

Chacon says the area where it happened is known for heavy traffic and reckless drivers.

"There are people that will cut and go on to the oncoming lane and just cut traffic," Chacon says.

She said Albino did that to her a month ago.

"I was about to turn left, and he cut me off," she said. I almost hit him. He was honking at me and flipping me off."

"Seeing that specific truck and seeing his face, I knew that I had seen him before," she said.

"You don't think it could happen to you and it happens so close to home, it is something to think about," Chacon said.

BCSO'S swat team showed up at his home Wednesday night on Dodger Valley. But he wasn't there.

BCSO says they have checked with the suspect's family, and they do have the vehicle he was driving in the video.

The 25-year-old is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for Tuesday's shooting.

The sheriff believes Albino may have been involved in another road-rage incident that happened, last week, in San Antonio.

Investigators say Albino may have a woman with him who could be in danger.

Investigators believe he's armed and dangerous.