Man killed in shooting at Austin Walmart parking lot

Police said the man was shot a day before Thanksgiving.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has identified a man killed in a shooting at a Walmart parking lot a day before Thanksgiving.

Police said Jose Juan Vasquez, 28, was located with gunshot injuries after they received a 911 call reporting shots fired from the area of 1030 Norwood Park Blvd. around 10:40 p.m. Vasquez was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, where he was pronounced deceased at 11:20 p.m.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office completed an autopsy and determined the cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner as homicide.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians responded to the parking lot to process the scene and interview witnesses.

Anyone with more information or video of the incident is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. Tips can be submitted anonymously. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

This is Austin's 84th homicide of the year.