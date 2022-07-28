Woman found in northeast side apartment with gunshot wound

Police are still searching for the suspect involved in this shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who was found shot in her northeast side apartment, officials say.

San Antonio Police responded to the 2000 block of Harry Wurzbach and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

Police said the victim had died by the time officials arrived. There are two people of interest, but police say no one is in custody.