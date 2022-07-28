Teenage girl in critical condition after shot in chest while 'joyriding,' police say

The two young girls told police that they were "joy riding" with two other boys, possibly also juveniles, when someone fired shots at them.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenage girl is in critical condition after she was left in a parking lot with a gun shot wound to her chest.

The shooting happened a block away at I-10 near at Woodstone on the north side of town around 2:25 a.m.

Police say there were five people in a car, two boys and three girls, and at some point, someone else pulled up in a different car. Not long after that, some sort of argument took place and a suspect in that car got out and began shooting, hitting a teenage girl in the chest.

That’s when the car she was in drove away, then dropped her and another girl off at an Ashley Furniture store parking lot.

They drove off and left the injured girl there.

San Antonio police arrived at the store, and found the girl with the gun shot wound and took her to the hospital in critical condition.

Police tell us the girls aren’t providing much information about who they were in the car with.

Their investigation continues as they try to find the person who fired the shots and the other people who were in the car.

