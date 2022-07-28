Officials say speed may have been factor in rollover crash that injured three

A heavy rescue crew had to cut pieces off the car to get the three out, after the crash trapped them inside the car.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials say speed may have been in a factor in a rollover crash that trapped three inside a car overnight.

It happened around 3:12 a.m. at Vista Del Norte and Wurzbach Pkwy north of downtown.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found two young men and one young lady trapped inside a car that was on its side. Police did not provide any details on the ages of the individuals.

A heavy rescue crew responded to cut pieces off the car to get the three out, who were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police are saying that speed may have played a factor in the rollover, as the exit does curve around.

Traffic Investigations arrived and took over the scene to look into exactly what caused the crash.

