Woman dies after crashing into loading docks overnight, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead after crashing into loading docks early Monday morning, police say.

Around 2:40 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1800 block of South Laredo Street for reports of a crash.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after she crashed into loading docks. Police said it is unclear what caused the crash.

Police are trying to determine if the woman had a medical episode prior to the crash and details were limited at the time of this report.