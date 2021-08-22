Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel talks about Afghanistan crisis

A Professor and Director of the Warrior Defense Project, Addicott reacted to the collapse in Afghanistan, and President Biden promising to get Americans home.

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. evacuations in Kabul are facing new roadblocks. Meanwhile the collapse in Afghanistan is raising questions of the move and handling of the situation by the Biden administration.

KENS 5 spoke with Dr. Jeffrey Addicott who is a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel. He is also a Professor of Law at St. Mary's University, and the Director of the Warrior Defense Project. Addicott reacted to the collapse in Afghanistan, and President Biden promising to get Americans home.

"We threw planning out the window and now are facing a crisis that we have created," he said. "Everyone hopes that it can be done, but it is going to require some decisive leadership."

Addicott acknowledged the criticism the president has received about his handling of Afghanistan. He said the administration needs to be aggressive on its next move.

"In my opinion, and I don't have all the facts," he said. "But we need to do something. The Taliban and their position is getting stronger. Our position is getting weaker. We are one incident from a major problem there, an American solider gets killed---a terror attack or something that nature."

Addicott said the U.S. has to act in a position of strength.