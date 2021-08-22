Authorities searching for missing 64-year-old man out of Guadalupe County

Eddie Ray Henk, 64, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. walking along the driveway of his parents property towards the road in the 6000 block of Nockenut Road, Seguin.

SEGUIN, Texas — The Guadalupe County Sherriff's Office is asking for public's help to find a missing man last seen on Friday.

In a Facebook post, GCSO said Eddie Ray Henk, 64, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. walking along the driveway of his parents property towards the road in the 6000 block of Nockenut Road in Seguin.

Henk was described as being 5’5”, around 160 pounds with short brown and gray hair and a light skin tone. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue jean shirt, blue jean pants, and boots, GCSO said.

GCSO said Henk is reported to be autistic and not very verbal.

Authorities said this is a rural area but despite having rescue groups, Texas Game Wardens and K-9's, the search has not turned anything up.

It is possible he reached the roadway and was picked up by someone. Five years ago, the family lived in Austin, but they advised he has no friends or contacts there, authorities said.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Henk is asked to contact please their local law enforcement agency or call the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at 830-379-1224.