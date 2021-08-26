Woman dies after being crushed in rollover crash, police say

According to an SAPD sergeant, a woman was driving down too fast down the service road when she lost control of her Mustang and flipped over.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman died after her sports car convertible rolled over early Thursday morning on the northwest side, police said.

Around midnight, the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the I-10 road EB at Sherwood Drive for a reported rollover, police said.

According to an SAPD sergeant, a woman was driving down too fast down the service road when she lost control of her Mustang and flipped over.