Alamo Colleges to forgive debt for thousands of students

"We think it is the right thing to do is discharge those balances," administrators said.

SAN ANTONIO — Alamo Colleges is clearing out debt for thousands of students, a welcome sight for 4,300 university enrollees. Mike Flores, chancellor of the Alamo Colleges District, said he hopes the move will help the financial situations of students and their families.

"We think it is the right thing to do is discharge those balances," he said.

Alamo Colleges is using federal funds and spending $2.28 million to pay off the unpaid balances. Students had to have a balance on their student account incurred from March 23, 2020, to June 8, 2021.

Flores said the pandemic made it a challenge for students and Alamo Colleges administrators noticed the impact.

"Many of our students are struggling as a result," he said. "We have definitely seen an uptick in unpaid balances as a result of COVID."

Flores said the more than 4,000 students were notified by a letter just days ago.

"To be able to have your balance discharged I think gives a college student a sigh of relief and then allows them to plan the next steps of their future," he said.

Flores hopes this will encourage students to continue their education at Alamo Colleges.