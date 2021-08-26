Salvation Army Angel Tree needs new home

The Salvation Army is looking for a new distribution center to house their annual Angel Tree Program which helps over 7,000 local children experience Christmas.

SAN ANTONIO — The Salvation Army said they are looking for a new distribution center to house their annual Angel Tree Program which helps over 7,000 local children experience Christmas.

A release from the Salvation Army said their former distribution hub, the San Antonio Event Center, underwent some changes in ownership to which Salvation Army no larger hosts their event there.

The Salvation Army said they are looking for a 55,000 square foot, air conditioned and heated place to use through November and December. They said donated space would be ideal, but can pay for the usage if necessary.

The organization said that while distribution typically takes place over the course of two days, volunteers will spend weeks helping with unloading, sorting and organizing boxes of toys and clothes that are provided by the San Antonio community and The Salvation Army.

Anyone with recommendations for a new “toy shop” is asked to call 210-352-2000.