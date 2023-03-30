Woman claims road rage incident caused her to rollover truck

She told police that someone was tailing her and flashing their lights before hitting her truck and causing her to lose control and roll over.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found, on San Antonio's west side, stuck in her truck, after it rolled over just after midnight on Thursday morning.

She tells police a case of road rage led to the wreck.

Officers found the truck on its side at the intersection of Hamilton and Rivas Street with the driver still inside.

San Antonio Fire had to remove the windshield to get the woman out.

She told police that someone was tailing her and flashing their lights before hitting her truck and causing her to lose control and roll over.

Police found no indication of another car being involved but are still investigating.

The woman was checked for injuries and given a field sobriety test and then released.

