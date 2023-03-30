Man killed after being shot multiple times following fight at northwest-side bar, police say

It happened at Boneheadz Sports Pub just before 2 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — It was a chaotic scene at a northwest side bar overnight after a fight broke out and one man was shot multiple times.

Police say it happened at Boneheadz Sports Pub just before 2 a.m. Thursday on Console Drive off of I-10.

Officials say that when they got there, the scene was chaotic and several witnesses were detained.

It started when a fight broke out between two patrons at the bar.

One of the men pulled out a gun and fire off several shots hitting the victim in his torso multiple times.

He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

Police say after the shooting, the suspect ran away. They do have a man in custody but they say that they’re not 100% sure it’s the suspect. The man matches the description that was provided by a witness to the shooting.

Detectives are processing the scene inside the bar where they have found some things have been broken and a lot of blood.

No additional injuries were reported.

The scene is still very active, as investigators attempt to piece together exactly what happened.

This is a developing story.

