Woman charged with aggravated robbery after police say she used dating app to lure victim to parking lot

The victim was shot twice in his back and robbed after being lured to the parking lot.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been charged with aggravated robbery after she allegedly lured a victim to a parking lot using a dating app, where two suspected accomplices pointed a gun at the victim and robbed him and then shot him twice in the back.

Alma Rosa Ortiz, 18, was arrested for an incident that occurred on May 31 at the 200 block of N General McMullen on the west side of town.

Police say that Ortiz used the dating app, "Meet Me" to lure the victim to the parking lot at that location. After the two arrived, another vehicle arrived at the parking lot and blocked the victim in. Two suspects exited the vehicle and pointed a weapon at the victim, demanding he get out of his car.

As the victim was trying to run away, he was shot twice in the back. He was able to make his way to Planet Fitness, where police and ambulance was then called.

Video was retrieved from neighboring businesses to aid in the investigation. The victim was able to give police a photo of the suspect who lured him to the parking lot.

Ortiz is facing charges of aggravated robbery, which is a felony. Ortiz' bond is set at $175,000.

No word on if they have identified the other two suspects. This is a developing story.

