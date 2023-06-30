A man was shot and killed overnight in a San Antonio park. Here's how you can ensure your safety.

A deadly robbery at a trailhead this week has spurred us to revisit safety measures visitors can take at local parks.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A deadly robbery at a trailhead has spurred us to revisit safety measures visitors can take at local parks.

San Antonio police say that on Thursday night, two men in ski masks tried to rob a couple as they were walking along the Leon Creek Greenway. The incident happened near the Border Brook trailhead, near Ingram Park Mall.

Francisco De Los Santos, 27, tried to fight off the attackers, police said, but was shot and died at the hospital. Santos's girlfriend wasn't hurt.

SAPD investigators say the suspects fled north on the trail system, but were never found.

Brandon Ross, capital programs manager with the San Antonio Department of Parks and Recreation, talked through safety points with KENS 5 to help visitors enhance their safety while enjoying the parks.

Every day, weather-permitting, Trail Stewards can be spotted riding alongside visitors on San Antonio greenways.

Twenty-six miles of trails make up the Leon Creek Greenway, where Thursday's incident occurred.

"They're beautiful trails, there's a lot of birds to watch, it's just a really pleasant ride," said Sarah Frey, a frequent rider on Leon Creek Greenway.

Trail Stewards add another layer of safety on top of Park Police and trail watch volunteers.

"(They are) a helpful presence with water and first aid kits, maps, bike tire repair kits, (and) they know CPR," Ross explained.

Visitors should also play a role to protect themselves along the trail.

"Using the buddy system is also important, especially in places you're not familiar with," said Ross. "Not to wander off trail and get into woods or areas where you might get lost or have some trouble."

Carry a charged cell phone with you to the park, and remember that park hours are from sunrise to sunset. That rule was made with safety in mind.

"The reason for that is we don't have any lighting out there," said Ross. "Nor does Park Police have the resources to be patrolling all night long."

It's worth repeating: Be aware of your surroundings.

"I park by the street," said David Priest, another frequent bicyclist on Leon Creek Greenway. "I don't park further in. There's more eyes on my truck."

If you're listening to music, Parks and Recreation leaders recommend using one earbud.

Frey says that's already a habit.

"I want to be able to hear what's going on around me, if anyone is near me and just be aware of them and what they're doing for my safety," she explained. "I stick to the park hours. I don't come out after dark, I don't come out super early in the morning."

SAPD suggests visitors learn how to use location safety features on their phone, and share where you're going and what time you're expected back home with someone you trust.

"I've already kind of had my head on a swivel so to speak," said Priest. "I carry something with me."

Remember safety pertains to heat, too. If you're going to the parks, especially around this time of year, take plenty of water and sunscreen. The biggest issue on the greenways right now is dehydration.

As the trail system grows, more Trail Stewards will follow.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS: