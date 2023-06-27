Stores and businesses open for Indepence Day in San Antonio

Some retailers plan to open with reduced hours, but there are plenty of options for those who plan to shop or go out to eat on the holiday.

SAN ANTONIO — Did you forget to shop for an item you need for your 4th of July picnic or party? You're in luck, because some stores will be open regular hours or at least part of the day.

So if you need some last-minute hot dogs, flag decorations or maybe a floatie or raft for your Independence Day celebration, check out this list of stores that you can head over to and get what you need.

Here's a list of what is open and closed on July Fourth:

Which stores will be open on the Fourth of July?

Here are several of the major national retailers that will be open on July 4, either with regular or limited hours. As always, be sure to double check your local store hours.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Open regular hours

Albertsons: Open regular hours

Bass Pro Shops: Open regular hours

Best Buy: Open regular hours

Big Lots: Open regular hours

Cabela's: Most stores will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but check local store's hours

Chick-fil-A: Many locations will close early

Chipotle: Most locations will close at 3 p.m.

CVS: Most stores will be open regular hours. Pharmacy hours may vary by location.

Dillard's: Stores will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gap: Openings will depend on mall hours

H-E-B: Stores will be open regular hours; Pharmacy: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Home Depot: Most stores open regular hours, but some may close early. Check local store's hours.

Kohl's: Open regular hours at most locations

Kroger: Store hours vary by location

Dollar General: Open regular hours, which vary by location

JCPenney: Open regular hours

Lowe's: Most stores will open at their regular time but close early. Check your local store.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Open regular hours

Old Navy: Openings will depend on mall hours)

Macys: Open regular hours

Petco: Open, but some locations may close early.

Sam's Club: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members

Starbucks: Store hours vary by location, some locations may be closed

Target: Open regular hours

Trader Joe's: All stores will close at 5 p.m.

Walmart: Most locations open regular hours, but check local store

Whole Foods: Most locations will be open, but store hours will vary by location

Most retailers recommend checking store hours on their website for hours as there may be some exceptions.

What is closed on Independence Day?

Because the Fourth of July is a federal holiday, banks, post offices, other government offices and the stock market will all be closed.

Costco will close all stores on July 4.

Essential government offices, like the National Weather Service, will remain open. Examples of nonessential offices closed on Monday include the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service.

What is closed on July 3, 2023? Is the post office open on July 3?

With the Fourth of July landing on a Tuesday this year, many are wondering whether stores will be open or closed on Monday as well. All stores should be open and the post office will be delivering mail on Monday, but will be closed on the Fourth of July.