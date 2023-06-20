Where to see Fourth of July fireworks in San Antonio and surrounding areas

Right here in San Antonio and surrounding areas, there will be plenty of places to choose from to see big, showy fireworks display.

SAN ANTONIO — Across the country, Americans will be pulling out all the stops to celebrate our nation's birthday, the Fourth of July. Most will celebrate with barbecues, patriotic red, white and blue decorations, and of course, fireworks!

Take a look at our list below, and if you think an event is missing from the list, email news@kens5.com to let us know!

Woodlawn Lake Park

This is the City of San Antonio's official fireworks display. You can see the dazzling fireworks reflected off of Woodlawn Lake, as well as find food vendors and walking trails. The full-day celebration starts at 11 a.m. and the fireworks take place at 9 p.m. and lasts 12 minutes.

Location: 221 Alexander Avenue

Time: Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

And take a look at the sites and sounds of Fourth of July celebrations in 2022.

Leon Valley

Leon Valley will celebrate Independence Day with the 27th Annual 4th of July Parade. Elements will include a morning 5K Pioneer Firecracker Run/Walk, followed in the evening by the 27th Annual Leon Valley Parade, DJ Stevie Mac's Dance Machine, food trucks, and a fireworks spectacular.

Location: Raymond Rimkus Park

6440 Evers Rd.

Time: Fireworks start at

Six Flags

On the Fourth of July, the theme park will host the Rock the Fourth 360 Degree Fireworks Extravaganza. Six Flags says it is the largest fireworks display in San Antonio, with more than 1,000 individual launches from 30 unique firing locations.

Location: Six Flags

Time: 9 p.m.

Seaworld

In honor of Independence Day, guests will get in the patriotic spirit when they witness a colorful fireworks display at Bayside - free with admission to SeaWorld. This mix of pyrotechnics is set to a triumphant musical score.

Location: 10500 SeaWorld Dr.

Time: Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

New Braunfels

Fireworks will be shot over Landa Lake, which will be viewable throughout Landa Park, the Fredericksburg Baseball Fields and Landa Park Golf Course. Before the fireworks show begins, residents can expect to see the RE/MAX Skydiving Team parachute into the park.

Location: Landa Park

Time: Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Kerrville

This Independence Day celebration consists of a concert, vendors, and the largest fireworks display in the Hill Country.

Location: Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive

Time: Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Schertz

Join the City of Schertz for the 47th annual 4th of July Jubilee! Elements include the ’Let Freedom Run’ 5K, downtown parade, carnival, live music, Float & Fireworks, food, family zone, and a Fireworks Spectacular.

Location: 10 Commercial Place Bldg. 1