Woman and her three children hospitalized after hit-and-run

After crashing into the victims' vehicle, the driver of the SUV ran from the scene, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman in her 30s and her three children were taken to a local hospital after a hit-and-run, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 10 Eastbound at South Presa.

When officers arrived, they found a two vehicle crash where multiple people had been injured.

The woman and her kids were in a small Honda. Police said for an unknown reason, she lost control of the vehicle and was involved in a minor accident which left her vehicle stalled in the middle lane.

Shortly after, a red SUV hit the car with the victims still inside. After crashing into the Honda, the driver of the SUV reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Authorities say the driver likely took off because they have a warrant. Police are searching for the suspect.

The victims' conditions are unknown at this time.