Robbery suspects hold multiple employees at gunpoint, take off with cash

Officers were called out to the 5900 block of S Flores for a robbery around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for two men who they say robbed convenience store employees at gunpoint Tuesday night.

An official with SAPD said that two men came into the store and held multiple employees at gunpoint.

The suspects demanded cash from the register and at least one of the employee's wallets; everyone complied.