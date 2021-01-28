Suspicious death in Seguin ruled a homicide

Seguin's police chief is asking the public for its help finding the person(s) responsible for the death of a 43-year-old man found dead last weekend.

SEGUIN, Texas — The death of a 43-year-old man on January 23 is being ruled as a homicide.

Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols is now asking the public for its help to find the person(s) responsible for the death of Sam Flores Wallace Jr.

On Saturday, January 23 around 3:40 p.m., Seguin Police and Fire/EMS were called out to the Stagecoach Apartments in the 800 block of W. Kingsbury for a possible suicide. At the scene, officers found Wallace Jr. dead in his car.

Following an autopsy, Wallace's death was ruled a homicide due to injuries sustained by a sharp instrument.

During a press conference, Chief Nichols said that detectives have determined that Wallace was murdered sometime between 6 a.m. Friday, January 22, and 3:40 p.m., January 23. Wallace was killed in the back seat of the vehicle he slept in, which was parked at the Stagecoach Apartments.

Investigators believe that Wallace knew his attacker(s).